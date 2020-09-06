Richard "Dick" L. Lameka, Retired CPD; beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy"; loving father of Barbara (John) Buzzelli, Kevin Ret. CPD (Margaret Ret. CPD), Gregg (Elaine), and Donna Lameka; cherished grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Buzzelli, Pamela Buzzelli, Jennifer Buzzelli, Patrick Lameka, and Katherine Lameka; devoted great grandfather of Scarlett; fond brother of Florence (late Edward) Bednarz; also loving uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, September 12, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com