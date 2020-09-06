1/1
Richard L. Lameka
Richard "Dick" L. Lameka, Retired CPD; beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy"; loving father of Barbara (John) Buzzelli, Kevin Ret. CPD (Margaret Ret. CPD), Gregg (Elaine), and Donna Lameka; cherished grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Buzzelli, Pamela Buzzelli, Jennifer Buzzelli, Patrick Lameka, and Katherine Lameka; devoted great grandfather of Scarlett; fond brother of Florence (late Edward) Bednarz; also loving uncle and friend of many.

Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, September 12, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
SEP
12
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
Memories & Condolences

August 31, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Dick will be remembered at the next Police Mass.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
