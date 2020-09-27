1/1
Richard L. Mandel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Mandel, 93, of Evanston, died at home peacefully September 24. Born in Cleveland, he was an attorney in Chicago for over 50 years and founding partner of Mandel, Lipton & Stevenson. A graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, he took particular pride in his pro bono work for civil rights, racial justice, children's rights and peace. He co-authored state laws on child protection and adoption, and was a co-founder of Voices for Illinois Children. He was the beloved husband of Joan Elisberg Mandel; loving father of David (Susan Scott) Mandel, Ruth (Michael Borowitz) Mandel, and Joan (Itzik) Neiberg (with the late Lois Mandel); and devoted stepfather of Susan Elisberg Duttge and the late Steven Elisberg; proud grandfather of Jesse (Aimee Hyzy) and Noa Mandel; Shahar, Oren and Eden Neiberg; Zara Mandel; Willow Duttge (Paul) Tepper; and Finian Scott Small; caring great-grandfather of Leo and Hannah Hyzy Mandel and Asa and Olive Tepper. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Voices for Illinois Children.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved