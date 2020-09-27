Richard L. Mandel, 93, of Evanston, died at home peacefully September 24. Born in Cleveland, he was an attorney in Chicago for over 50 years and founding partner of Mandel, Lipton & Stevenson. A graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, he took particular pride in his pro bono work for civil rights, racial justice, children's rights and peace. He co-authored state laws on child protection and adoption, and was a co-founder of Voices for Illinois Children. He was the beloved husband of Joan Elisberg Mandel; loving father of David (Susan Scott) Mandel, Ruth (Michael Borowitz) Mandel, and Joan (Itzik) Neiberg (with the late Lois Mandel); and devoted stepfather of Susan Elisberg Duttge and the late Steven Elisberg; proud grandfather of Jesse (Aimee Hyzy) and Noa Mandel; Shahar, Oren and Eden Neiberg; Zara Mandel; Willow Duttge (Paul) Tepper; and Finian Scott Small; caring great-grandfather of Leo and Hannah Hyzy Mandel and Asa and Olive Tepper. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Voices for Illinois Children.





