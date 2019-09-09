|
Richard L. Matthies, age 82, of Downers Grove, beloved husband of Mary Ellen nee Leavitt, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019. He was the loving father of Kristin (Mark Angel) and Kent (Kristin Shipler) and the loving grandfather of Micah and Ellis Matthies. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob. His sister, Buena Copsey, her husband, Steve, and their sons and families reside in Indianapolis.
Rich earned a Bachelor's degree at Cornell College in Iowa, his Master's degree at Purdue University and did additional graduate work at the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he met Mary Ellen. He was a Dean at Oak Park and River Forest High School for 22 years. He was also a member of the Oak Park Fire and Police Commission for 10 years. After taking early retirement, he was the part-time Coordinator of Volunteers at Oak Park Hospital for 12 years. Rich and Mary Ellen moved to Downers Grove in 2002 after living in Oak Park for 33 years. Rich then served on the Downers Grove Fire and Police Commission for 6 years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2 p.m. at the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church, 1828 Old Naperville Road, Naperville, IL 60563. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (include "In memorial to Richard Matthies" on the memo line).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019