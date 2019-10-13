|
|
Richard 'Dick' L. Moody, 78, of Buffalo Grove passed away peacefully at home on October 8. Born October 11, 1940 in St. James, MN, he was beloved husband of 55 years to Beverly, loving father of Lora (Marty) Clausen and the late Brian Moody, proud papa to three grandchildren, and admired relative and friend of many. After graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College and then University of Michigan with a Master's in Actuarial Science, Richard enjoyed his 27 year career at Hewitt Associates as a consulting actuary and partner. Richard was admired for his bright mind, remarkable work ethic, and kindness. He was a generous philanthropist and volunteer to the Lutheran church and many local and global needs. He inspired all who were blessed to know him. Memorial Visitation Friday, October 18 from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Memorial Service Saturday, October 19 11:00 am at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1111 N. Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd (address above) or Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 West College Avenue, St. Peter, MN 56082. For info and condolences www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019