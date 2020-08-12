1/
Richard L. Nimz
Richard (Dick) L. Nimz, 90, of Glenview, IL, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at his home at Vi at The Glen.

Dick was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Chicago and had a lifelong career as the manager at Furst & Furst in Chicago. He served as President of the Glenview Senior Men's Golf League and was an avid bridge player.

Dick loved spending time with his wife of over 61 years, Flores (Tessaro) Nimz until her death in 2015, and being the best father in the world to his five children, Nancy Nimz, Sandy Nimz, Dorothy Peterson (Howard), Jack Nimz (Annie) and Laura Jones (Ron). He also took great pride in his nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Anyone caring to do so may make a donation in his name to Bright Futures Foundation, 2600 Indigo Lane, Glenview, IL 60026.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
