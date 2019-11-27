Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Cajetan Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Norris Obituary
Richard L. Norris 77, Ret. Sgt. C.P.D. and Ret. Chief C.C.S.P.D. Beloved husband and best friend of Sheila (nee Dillon). Loving father of Kevin (Nicole), Terrence (Christina) Norris and Eileen (Matthew) Shalvis. Dear grandfather of Bridget, Megan, Katelyn, Connor and Ryan Norris: Maggie, Jack and Daniel Shalvis. Brother of Mary Lynn (Patrick) Sullivan, Gail (James) Sullivan, Virginia (Michael) Sax and the late William Norris. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of the F.O.P. and Leo High School Class of 1960. Visitation Friday at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago from 3-8 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Cajetan Church Saturday for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 10339 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60655. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -