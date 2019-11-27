|
Richard L. Norris 77, Ret. Sgt. C.P.D. and Ret. Chief C.C.S.P.D. Beloved husband and best friend of Sheila (nee Dillon). Loving father of Kevin (Nicole), Terrence (Christina) Norris and Eileen (Matthew) Shalvis. Dear grandfather of Bridget, Megan, Katelyn, Connor and Ryan Norris: Maggie, Jack and Daniel Shalvis. Brother of Mary Lynn (Patrick) Sullivan, Gail (James) Sullivan, Virginia (Michael) Sax and the late William Norris. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of the F.O.P. and Leo High School Class of 1960. Visitation Friday at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago from 3-8 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Cajetan Church Saturday for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 10339 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60655. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019