Richard L. Olson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Olson. Age 92 of St. Charles, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, nee Mielas. Loving father of Laura (Detlaf) Schneider and David (Amy) Olson. Devoted grandfather of Jack and Matthew Olson. Dear brother of the late Russell (the late Delores) Olson. Fond uncle of Keith (Arlene) Olson and Cherie (Frank) Sicola. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 11 a.m., at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, are appreciated. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Emblem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved