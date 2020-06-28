Richard L. Olson. Age 92 of St. Charles, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, nee Mielas. Loving father of Laura (Detlaf) Schneider and David (Amy) Olson. Devoted grandfather of Jack and Matthew Olson. Dear brother of the late Russell (the late Delores) Olson. Fond uncle of Keith (Arlene) Olson and Cherie (Frank) Sicola. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 11 a.m., at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, are appreciated. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.