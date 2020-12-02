Brother Richard L. Paquette, C.M.F. passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 while in hospice care at The British Home in Brookfield, IL. Brother Paquette was born on June 29, 1939 in Lowell, MA. He made his religious profession as a Claretian Missionary on September 08, 1960 and his perpetual profession on September 07, 1966. His service with the Claretians Missionaries spanned over 46 years including: Guatemala, N. Dakota, N. Jersey, Tennessee, and Illinois; he retired in 2010. Visitation Friday, December 04, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 3200 East 91st Street Chicago, IL 60617. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Claretian Missionaries: 205 West Monroe Street Chicago, IL 60606; your charity to help the poor. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
