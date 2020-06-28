Richard L. Ralston, age 89 of Oak Lawn. Veteran, U.S. Army, Korean War. At rest June 24, 2020. Retired Chief Engineer of the Oak Lawn Fire Department. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Mary Ann, NEE Gumbos. Loving father of Lori Trusiak, Scott (Susan) and Jennie (Travis) Gordon. Proud grandfather of Scott, Zachary, Ian and Hailey. Preceded in death by many. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday, June 29th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Closing prayers Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment private, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Info: 708-460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.