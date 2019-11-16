|
|
Richard L. Rosenberg, of Highland Park, Founder of Dearborn Wire & Cable, and affiliated companies. Beloved husband for 48 years of the late Sandra; loving father of Vicki Rosenberg (Robert) Frazer and Steve Rosenberg; adored Papa of Jacob, Gavriela, Benjamin, Rachael, Samuel, Noah, and Hannah; devoted son of the late Edythe Rosenberg; dear brother of JoAnn Rosenberg; cherished brother-in-law of Judith (Michael) Brostoff; treasured uncle of Scott Brostoff and Stephanie (Bob) Merz; great uncle of Sabrina, Isabella, David, Matthew, and Bruno, and countless extended family members and friends. Service Sunday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (At Niles Center Rd). Interment at Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, www.bgcc.org, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, www.fidf.org, or . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019