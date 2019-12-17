|
Richard L. Schnell, 84, of Huntley, died peacefully, December 13, 2019 with his family by his side.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church-10805 Main Street, Huntley. There will also be visitation at Church the day of the service from 9-10am. Burial will be at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Richard was born May 31, 1935 in Queens, NY, the son of Frederick and Helen Schnell. He worked in the printing industry. He enjoyed playing poker, craps and was an avid Cub and Bear fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Merilyn Schnell, his children, Jeffrey Schnell, Susan (Bill) Groves, Karen (Greg) Baumbich, by his five grandsons, Erik, Karl, Ryan, Nicholas, and Scott, his great grandchildren, Layla, Lilly and Madelyn. He is also survived by his step children, Dean (Jenny) Mueller and Randy Mueller.
Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia, his grandson, Corey and by his two brothers, Bob and Fred.
