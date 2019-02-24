Richard Lawrence Armstrong Senior age 89 died peacefully in his sleep at Delnor Hospital on Sunday February 17, 2019.Born September 11th, 1929 in Chicago IL to Frank Armstrong and Anne Okeefe. On June 7th, 1952 he married Sheila Svehla in Evergreen Park IL. Their marriage of over 66 years was founded on love and respect and grew stronger each year.Richard attended high school at Mount Carmel and earned a bachelor's degree in business at Loyola University. He worked as a loan officer for Time Finance and later in the Woodridge Postal Service.Richard loved the Lord and faithfully attended the Catholic Church. He was a member of St Bede's, Christ the King, St. Scholastica and St Patrick's parishes.Richard and Sheila raised their family throughout the Chicago area and enjoyed living in Scottsdale, Lombard, Woodridge, Edgewater in Elgin and the Holmstad in Batavia. Richard is survived by his wife Sheila Armstrong; his daughter Julie (Dan) Daly of Naperville, IL; his son Richard Armstrong Junior of Wheaton, IL; his daughter Fran (Tony) Maurer of Geneva, IL; his granddaughter Mari (Jacob) Armstrong-Hough of New Haven, CT; his grandson Jordan Armstrong-Hough of Geneva, IL; his granddaughter Madeline Daly of Chicago, IL; his granddaughter Grace Maurer of Grand Rapids, MI; his granddaughter Lydia Maurer of Geneva, IL; and his granddaughter Natalie Maurer of Geneva, ILPreceded in death by his daughter Suzan (Paul Hough) Armstrong of Geneva, IL; his sister Frances (Robert) Kevin of Oak Lawn, IL; his brother Frank Armstrong of Oak Lawn, IL and his faithful dog Rufus, the Westie. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Downtown Catholic Church, 400 Cedar Street in St. Charles on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at 11AM with Father Gonnella officiating. After the service a celebration of Richard's life will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DuPage Care Center Recreation Fund, 400 N County Farm Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary