Richard Lechert
Richard Lechert, 94, of Bartlett, passed away September 7th. Beloved husband of 62 years to his late wife Mary; Loving father of Susan (Douglas) Stephan, Judy (Tom) Fudala, Richard (Letty), Scott (Paul Kelly), Lisa (Joe) Traina and the late Peter; cherished grandfather of Amy (Mike), Eric (Faith), Adam, Bryan, Tim, Taylor, Amber, Andrei, Dru and Joey and great-grandfather of Anna, Kate, Callen and Atley; caring brother of the late Raymond Lechert and the late Eleanor Cramer. Richard was a Radioman third class who served in the United States Navy during World War II. He enjoyed listening to Jazz and Big Band music and loved traveling around the United States. Cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. Private Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org in Richard's name. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
