Richard Lee Kinzalow died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1936 In Riceville, TN , the 6th child of Roy Martin Kinzalow and Nanny Mae (Stephenson) Kinzalow. He was a 1954 graduate of McMinn High School and attended Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, now Tennessee Tech. He married Annette Joy Shaw in 1956 and together they raised three daughters, Cheryl, Sandy, Tami and one son, Buddy. He was an accomplished businessman and entrepreneur. He held multiple patents, was endlessly curious about people and the world surrounding him, and believed in the power of all kinds of education. He was passionate about travel, his gardens, learning about new cultures, and enjoyed the cuisine everywhere he went. He visited over 120 countries and all seven continents. If he had 300 years to live he would have filled every moment. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, mother, Mae, brother Bill, Ernie, Ken, Harold, David, and sister Deane. He is survived by his wife,Joy, daughters Cheryl, Sandy, Tami and son, Buddy, nine grandchildren, sister Dora, brother, Steve, special nephew Mickey, his dear traveling friends, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and a huge extended family.. A memorial party will be held at a later date to celebrate the extraordinary life of this man who was so deeply loved and admired.





