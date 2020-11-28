1/
Richard Lee Kinzalow
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Kinzalow died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1936 In Riceville, TN , the 6th child of Roy Martin Kinzalow and Nanny Mae (Stephenson) Kinzalow. He was a 1954 graduate of McMinn High School and attended Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, now Tennessee Tech. He married Annette Joy Shaw in 1956 and together they raised three daughters, Cheryl, Sandy, Tami and one son, Buddy. He was an accomplished businessman and entrepreneur. He held multiple patents, was endlessly curious about people and the world surrounding him, and believed in the power of all kinds of education. He was passionate about travel, his gardens, learning about new cultures, and enjoyed the cuisine everywhere he went. He visited over 120 countries and all seven continents. If he had 300 years to live he would have filled every moment. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, mother, Mae, brother Bill, Ernie, Ken, Harold, David, and sister Deane. He is survived by his wife,Joy, daughters Cheryl, Sandy, Tami and son, Buddy, nine grandchildren, sister Dora, brother, Steve, special nephew Mickey, his dear traveling friends, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and a huge extended family.. A memorial party will be held at a later date to celebrate the extraordinary life of this man who was so deeply loved and admired.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved