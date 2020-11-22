Richard Lee Wellek of Northbrook, age 81, passed away on November 19, 2020. Beloved and adored husband of Susan, nee Pollack; loving father of Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Wellek, Marcy (David) Kirshenbaum and Deborah (Andy) Wellek Wolkstein; dear brother of Mark (Judy) Wellek; adored grandfather of Ellie, Alex and Ethan Kirshenbaum; Nate, Jon and Ben Wellek; Sam and Mari Wolkstein. Devoted uncle, friend and cousin of many. He fought valiantly for 18 years with Parkinson's Disease, never complaining and continuing to live life as fully as possible. Dick was raised in Aurora, IL and a graduate of the University of Illinois. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in England. He was a successful businessman retiring as the CEO and Chairman of the Varlen Corporation. Dick was a devoted family man and a true patriot who took pride in his Judaism having served for 10 years as Chairman of the UJA Fund Drive in Aurora. The graveside service will be private, though livestreamed Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 AM on Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org
), Anti-Defamation League (www.adl.org
) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(www.michaeljfox.org
) will be appreciated. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.