1/1
Richard Lee Wellek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Wellek of Northbrook, age 81, passed away on November 19, 2020. Beloved and adored husband of Susan, nee Pollack; loving father of Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Wellek, Marcy (David) Kirshenbaum and Deborah (Andy) Wellek Wolkstein; dear brother of Mark (Judy) Wellek; adored grandfather of Ellie, Alex and Ethan Kirshenbaum; Nate, Jon and Ben Wellek; Sam and Mari Wolkstein. Devoted uncle, friend and cousin of many. He fought valiantly for 18 years with Parkinson's Disease, never complaining and continuing to live life as fully as possible. Dick was raised in Aurora, IL and a graduate of the University of Illinois. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in England. He was a successful businessman retiring as the CEO and Chairman of the Varlen Corporation. Dick was a devoted family man and a true patriot who took pride in his Judaism having served for 10 years as Chairman of the UJA Fund Drive in Aurora. The graveside service will be private, though livestreamed Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 AM on Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org), Anti-Defamation League (www.adl.org) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org) will be appreciated. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved