Richard Leo Gialdini, 82, of Hinsdale. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving mother of Matthew (Kimberly) and Marcie (Simon Lister). Devoted grandfather of Shane. Dearest friend of Charlotte Deibert. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Due to the current health guidelines, masks and social distancing required, and no more than 50 people can occupy the funeral home at any one time. Entombment is private. Richard was a dedicated Midwest Operating Engineer, Local 150 for many years and a member of a local car club. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or hjfunerals.com