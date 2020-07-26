1/
RICHARD LEO GIALDINI
Richard Leo Gialdini, 82, of Hinsdale. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving mother of Matthew (Kimberly) and Marcie (Simon Lister). Devoted grandfather of Shane. Dearest friend of Charlotte Deibert. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Due to the current health guidelines, masks and social distancing required, and no more than 50 people can occupy the funeral home at any one time. Entombment is private. Richard was a dedicated Midwest Operating Engineer, Local 150 for many years and a member of a local car club. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
