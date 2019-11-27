|
Richard "Dick" Lockhart, 95 passed away peacefully at his Chicago home November 21, 2019. With nearly 60 years as a Lobbyist through his company known as Social Engineering, he was respected and admired by many. A World War II veteran of the US Army, his life changed during the winter of 1944 in the Battle of the Bulge. It was during that brutal fight that he became a German prisoner of war for four and half months until he was liberated.
A graduate of Northwestern University, he will be remembered as having a great sense of humor, a positive outlook on life, and an incredible work ethic, finally retiring at the age of 93. Richard was also a voracious reader, routinely go through fifty to sixty books a year, mostly on U.S. and world history. Quite an amazing man! "You might say" he had many eclectic tastes that he proudly displayed from his travels around the world in his home, which he proudly called "The Museum." Richard lived his life to the fullest and will be sorely missed by a lot of people in Springfield, IL, Chicago, and beyond. Born an only child in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, his family found a way to make through the very difficult times of the depression. A daughter Lisa (Rick) Hada, and his son David Lockhart survive him.
In the Dick Lockhart tradition there will be an "open house" at Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Avenue in the Normandy Lounge on December 5 from 1:45-5:45 where all are welcome to drop by. Donations in his name can be made to Pritzker Military Museum, the President Abraham Lincoln Library Foundation, or WTTW-TV. Go to http://www.linksvideo.net/richard-lockhart-ww2-veteran for more stories, videos and information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019