Richard Lutz


1938 - 2019
Richard Lutz Obituary
Tupelo- Richard "Dick" Lutz, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi from complications of cancer. Richard was born on February 27, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Harold and Helen Lutz. He attended Taft High School and earned a degree in Architecture from the University of Illinois. He served in the U.S. Navy with postings in California and Massachusetts. His architectural career spanned more than 50 years across multiple states and countries. Richard enjoyed travel, especially Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Richard retired to Tupelo, Mississippi in 2011 to enjoy family and a longer golf season. His family includes his brother, Robert; sons, Michael and Thomas; daughter, Kathy and grandchildren, Karsten, Merete, Sawyer, Gray and Briggs. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 23, 2019
