Jenny and family,
I am genuinely sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace with your mom.
Jim Coen
Richard M. Baker, C.P.D. Ret., Age 75, U.S. Navy Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria Jo (nee Manfredi). Loving father of Julie (Jason) Szczesniak, Jennifer (James, C.P.D.) McNichols, Jeanna Baker, Jillian (Christopher) Pell, and the late Jeffrey Baker. Proud "Papa" of Jade, Jenna, Jiavana, Jordyn, Dylan, Molly, Jase, and Jax. Beloved son of the late Basil and Juanita Baker. Dear brother of Diane (Rick) Neat, and Linda Rinehart. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Richard was a member of F.O.P. and avid White Sox fan. Visitation Thursday 9:00am-11:30am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 12:00 Noon at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Private Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. Memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.