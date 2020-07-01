Richard M. Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Baker, C.P.D. Ret., Age 75, U.S. Navy Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria Jo (nee Manfredi). Loving father of Julie (Jason) Szczesniak, Jennifer (James, C.P.D.) McNichols, Jeanna Baker, Jillian (Christopher) Pell, and the late Jeffrey Baker. Proud "Papa" of Jade, Jenna, Jiavana, Jordyn, Dylan, Molly, Jase, and Jax. Beloved son of the late Basil and Juanita Baker. Dear brother of Diane (Rick) Neat, and Linda Rinehart. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Richard was a member of F.O.P. and avid White Sox fan. Visitation Thursday 9:00am-11:30am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 12:00 Noon at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Private Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. Memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 30, 2020
Jenny and family,
I am genuinely sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace with your mom.

Jim Coen
Jim Coen
Friend
June 30, 2020
Jillian and Family,
So Very Sorry for Your Loss. I'm Sure Your Mom was Waiting to be the First to Greet Him. They are Finally Together Again. May They Both Rest in Eternal Peace!
Deepest Condolences to All,
Jim and Toni Carlo
Toni Carlo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved