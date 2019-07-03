Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. David

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. David Obituary
Richard M. David Beloved husband of Joanne for 60 years; Loving father of Cheryl, Robert (Julie), Cathy and the late Richie; Proud Grandpa of Nick, Rosie, Lisa (Eric), Cayla, Elijah and Great-Grandpa of Aden, Joselyn, Payton and Chadd; dear brother of the late Lorraine David; Loving uncle of many. Visitation Friday, July 5th, 3:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, July 6th, 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now