Richard M. David Beloved husband of Joanne for 60 years; Loving father of Cheryl, Robert (Julie), Cathy and the late Richie; Proud Grandpa of Nick, Rosie, Lisa (Eric), Cayla, Elijah and Great-Grandpa of Aden, Joselyn, Payton and Chadd; dear brother of the late Lorraine David; Loving uncle of many. Visitation Friday, July 5th, 3:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, July 6th, 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019