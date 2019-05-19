|
Richard M. "Capt. Rich" Dziallo. May 17, 2019. Age 80. Of Lemont, IL. Devoted husband of Madeleine Dziallo, nee Morales. Loving father of Richard A.(Shelley Thomas) Dziallo, Deborah Dziallo, Anthony(Madeline) Dziallo, and Denise(Shawn) McPartland. Cherished grandfather of 11. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Monday at 11:00 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Committal services will be private. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019