Richard M. Jacobs 64, September 22,1955 - December 30-2019 Beloved Husband of Paulea K. Jacobs 31 years; loving Father of Lisa Michelle, Beloved Step-Father of Stacy (Garrick) Allen, and Blair (Melanie) Mislich Beloved Grandfather of Riley Allen and Tatum Mislich. Dear Brother of Donald Jacobs; treasured Uncle of Logan and Olivia Soble. Memorial Service/Celebration of Life Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Max and Benny's Restaurant (Arielle's Room) 461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. For information and to RSVP Call Paulea (847)791-2848.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020