Richard M. Koziatek, 86, of Elk Grove Village for 55 years, passed away June 10, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Richard was a Korean War Air Force veteran, former Secretary and VP of the Transport Workers Union, and a life member of the VFW. He retired as an aircraft mechanic for American Airlines after 40 years. Richard was the beloved husband of Norene L. (nee De Bonis) for 55 years and the loving father of Cathy E. Koziatek. He is survived by his dear twin brother, Edward (Lynda), and is preceded in death by siblings, Chester (late Alice), and Estelle (late Ralph) Gayton. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m at the funeral home, and a visitation will continue after the service until 5 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Please visit Richard's Tribute Page at www.GroveMemorialChapel.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.