|
|
Richard "Rick" M. Krumtinger, Jr. age 59 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of Anna, nee Tragos; loving father of Michael and Lee Krumtinger; devoted son of Priscilla and Richard M. Krumtinger; dear brother of Pamela Valentine and Jill (Tom) Tangney; adored son-in-law; fond uncle of 10; Fun-loving cousin and friend to many. Rick was thoughtful, generous, selfless and loved to make people laugh. Visitation Saturday May 18, 1:00p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Comprehensive Cancer Care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital at http://giving.nm.org/krumtinger or by phone 312-926-2033. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019