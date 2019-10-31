Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 E. Burlington St.
Riverside, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lofton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Lofton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Lofton Obituary
Richard M. Lofton, 86 of Riverside, IL. beloved husband of 58 years of Mary nee Sundquist; at rest October 28, 2019, loving father of Kathleen Lofton, Jane Kouba (Kevin) Benson, Michael (Carolyn Pipal) and David (Susan) Lofton; dearest grandfather of 8; brother of John Robert (Joan) Lofton and the late Joan (late Robert) Fritz; father in law of James L. Kouba and the late Michael A. Kouba. Visitation Friday, November 1, 4 to 7:00 p.m at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside, Funeral Mass Saturday, November 2, 9:45 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Interment Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary, Cary, IL. Funeral info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -