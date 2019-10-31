|
|
Richard M. Lofton, 86 of Riverside, IL. beloved husband of 58 years of Mary nee Sundquist; at rest October 28, 2019, loving father of Kathleen Lofton, Jane Kouba (Kevin) Benson, Michael (Carolyn Pipal) and David (Susan) Lofton; dearest grandfather of 8; brother of John Robert (Joan) Lofton and the late Joan (late Robert) Fritz; father in law of James L. Kouba and the late Michael A. Kouba. Visitation Friday, November 1, 4 to 7:00 p.m at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside, Funeral Mass Saturday, November 2, 9:45 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Interment Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary, Cary, IL. Funeral info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019