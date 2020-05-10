Richard M. Parrish, age 85, of Indian Head Park & formerly of Broadview; beloved husband of the late Marilyn; loving father of Steven (Maryann) & Bette (the late Joseph) Parrish-Cutro; proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Brandy) & Michael. Richard was a proud Paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne, an active member of the American Legion, former President of the Lindop School Board, and Illinois Bell retiree. Private services will be held with Richard's immediate family. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post 626 are appreciated (4941 Butterfield Rd., Hillside, IL 60162). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.