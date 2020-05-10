Richard M. Parrish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Parrish, age 85, of Indian Head Park & formerly of Broadview; beloved husband of the late Marilyn; loving father of Steven (Maryann) & Bette (the late Joseph) Parrish-Cutro; proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Brandy) & Michael. Richard was a proud Paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne, an active member of the American Legion, former President of the Lindop School Board, and Illinois Bell retiree. Private services will be held with Richard's immediate family. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post 626 are appreciated (4941 Butterfield Rd., Hillside, IL 60162). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved