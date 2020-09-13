1/1
Richard M. Tobin
Richard M. Tobin, 74, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, he graduated from Schurz High School. Rick was the Son of the late John and Lois Tobin. He joined the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Rick enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer. Left to cherish his memory are his Sister Dawn and his Brother-in-law, Bob Bertuca. Rick, we will all hold you close within our hearts forever.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
