Richard M. Vero, age 93, WWII Veteran, beloved husband of the late Lauretta, nee Lantgen, loving father of Jackie (Rudy) Vero, Chrissy (Tony) Adelphia, Eric (Linda); cherished grandfather of Anthony (Danielle), Benjamin (Chrissy Jean), Jacqueline Adelphia, great-papa to Skyler, Cameron, and Harper; dear brother of Nanci (the late Norm) Dabareiner, also nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-6:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, where service will be held at 6 pm. Int. Private, in lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hosp. Appec. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com