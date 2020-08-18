1/1
Richard M. Vero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard M. Vero, age 93, WWII Veteran, beloved husband of the late Lauretta, nee Lantgen, loving father of Jackie (Rudy) Vero, Chrissy (Tony) Adelphia, Eric (Linda); cherished grandfather of Anthony (Danielle), Benjamin (Chrissy Jean), Jacqueline Adelphia, great-papa to Skyler, Cameron, and Harper; dear brother of Nanci (the late Norm) Dabareiner, also nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-6:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, where service will be held at 6 pm. Int. Private, in lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hosp. Appec. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
06:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved