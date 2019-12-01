Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Yarnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Yarnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Yarnell Obituary
Richard M. Yarnell age 93; United States Coast Guard World War II Veteran; Devoted husband of Dolores (nee Gorman) for 66 years; Loving father of Jodi, Debra and Rick; Dear brother of the late Delbert Yarnell; Retired as Vice President of Blake Lamb Funeral Homes. Funeral services private. Interment with full Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com or 708-425-3700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -