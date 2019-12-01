|
Richard M. Yarnell age 93; United States Coast Guard World War II Veteran; Devoted husband of Dolores (nee Gorman) for 66 years; Loving father of Jodi, Debra and Rick; Dear brother of the late Delbert Yarnell; Retired as Vice President of Blake Lamb Funeral Homes. Funeral services private. Interment with full Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors, www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com or 708-425-3700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019