Richard Manella died peacefully on May 8, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Joanne, and is survived by his loving sister, Dolores. Born in Chicago on May 9, 1934 to Amico and Amelia Manella, Richard leaves to cherish his memory his sons, John (Gisele) Manella, Daniel (Rebecca) Manella, Christopher (Nancy) Manella, and Stephen (Anne) Manella; ten grandchildren, Becky (Scott) Feuerbacher, Alex (Kelly) Manella, Elizabeth, Jason (Hannah) Manella, Dain, Caroline, Allison, Molly, Isabel, and Grace; and four great-grandchildren, Mila and Merrick Feuerbacher and Leo and Luca Manella. Deeply devout, the Catholic Church and Catholic education had a profound impact on Richard's life. After attending St. Philip High School on a scholarship, he earned his B.A. and J.D. from DePaul University. While an undergraduate at DePaul, Richard met his loving wife Joanne. After college, Richard began working for the First National Bank of Chicago, where he dedicated his entire career, retiring 42 years later as a Senior Vice-President in the Corporate Trust department. Woven throughout his life were countless volunteer hours for the church in a variety of capacities from service as a Eucharistic minister to the homebound, work for the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Eucharistic Adoration. Above all else, he loved and lived for his four boys and their families. A gentle man and a gentleman, Richard is dearly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. A private service will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.