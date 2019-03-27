Richard Martig, 95, died March 19 in Tuscon, AZ. He is survived by his partner Sharon Fischer; son, Ron Martig; daughter, Sharon Martig; daughter-in-law, Junko Martig; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Born in Chicago, Richard ran an interior painting business. He was a Masonic lodge member and WWII veteran. He loved fishing, bowling, dancing and spending time with friends and family. A note from his grandkids: Grandpa, we celebrate your life. We will forever remember the way your blue eyes twinkled when you laughed, the way your larger-than-life hands gripped ours when we were scared, and the way you moved on the dance floor, fancy feet. You created a beautiful family, and we are grateful to be a part of it. RIP Grandpa. Your son, Carl, and your Theda have been waiting for you. May you laugh and love together for all eternity. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary