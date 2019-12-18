|
Richard "Rick" Mayle, 63, loving husband of Gayle; beloved father of Tanya (Jeff) Skotzko; cherished grandfather of Greyden; dear son to the late Ralph and the late Lorraine; devoted brother to Ralph "Butch" Jr. Mayle, Pat Dorobiala, Rodney Mayle, and Sandy Ikhtiari; and dearly loved uncle to many.
Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (Turn North at 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019