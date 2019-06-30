Home

Richard Michael Czuhajewski

Richard Michael Czuhajewski Obituary
Richard M. Czuhajewski (62) of Chicago at rest June 21, 2019. Son of Joseph and Helen Czuhajewski (deceased). Brother of Joseph (Rose), Patricia (Phil) Blatz, and Michael (Jackie). Uncle to Leah, Michelle and Emily Czuhajewski and Jonathan Blatz. Rich loved Chicago sports especially the CUBS and Blackhawks. As a young man he played many sports but excelled at street hockey wth the Columbos. We will miss our brother but will always love him. Private family service held. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
