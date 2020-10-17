Richard Milton Kreines, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Lynn Kreines nee Cornick. Loving father of Carolyn (Dru) Kuperman. Dear grandfather of Daniel and Leah. Fond brother-in-law of Joyce Ladin and Heidi Ivener. Great-uncle of Lucy, Nora and Ivo. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, www.themmrf.org
.