Richard C Mott, 87, of St. Charles, Illinois peacefully passed away on September 26, 2019. Husband of Sally (Joyce) Mott for 65 years, father of Christopher (Marcie) Mott, Jennifer (Tom) Mott-Mueller.
A memorial mass will be offered at 10:30 am Saturday October 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 400 Cedar St. St. Charles, IL. Interment will be private. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019