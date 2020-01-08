|
Richard "David" O'Reilly, age 66, passed away suddenly Jan. 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Francis and Gertrude (nee O'Halloran) O'Reilly. Devoted brother of Francis Patrick (Carmen), Thomas (Maryann), Michael (Maureen) and Peggy (Stanley) Bachusz. Fond uncle and cousin to many. He was great friend to many people including his group of friends from Forest Park (too many to mention). David was a Truck Driver for over 25 years with the Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Thursday Jan. 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church (Talcott & Harlem) for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020