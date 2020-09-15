Richard O. Carpenter
Richard (Dick) Carpenter, 71 of Elgin IL (previously Roselle and Elmwood Park) passed away on September 14, 2020.
Dick was born in Chicago, IL on April 28, 1949 and graduated from Elmwood Park High School. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University and was an active member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity.
Dick was married to Kathleen (Dembski) for 48 years.
Dick worked most of his life in the construction sales industry and most recently ran his own business.
Dick played sports in high school and was a huge Chicago sports "Super Fan". He liked to watch the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and the Chicago White Sox. He also enjoyed a day at the racetrack. You could always find him watching sports, but mostly he loved to watch his granddaughters play softball and basketball.
He was a loving father of Joy (Eric) Larson. He was a proud grandfather of Linnea, Julia, and Macy Larson.
He was the beloved son of the late Oliver and Judith Carpenter. Dear brother of the late Bill Carpenter. Loving uncle to Dawn Samet, Dean Carpenter, and Sarah (Chris) Wadsworth.
But most of all Dick loved his family. He will always be remembered for being a loyal friend and for his love of sports.
Due to Covid-19 concerns we will be having a public graveside service at Mt. Emblem Cemetery 520 E. Grand Ave Elmhurst, Il. On Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 12:00 P.M.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.