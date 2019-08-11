|
|
The True Story:
Richard O. Castro (Aug. 2, 1944-Aug. 8, 2019), the self-proclaimed "man of steel" but better known as Spie, lived 20- years longer than we all expected. To his friends, he was a living legend and wild man who swears to this day, "I didn't mean to kill that goat." In his youth, he regularly jumped the fence at Ravinia, years before those kids were doing it at Lollapalooza. He was clearly both a trailblazer and a rule breaker. If you were someone who was easily offended, you were definitely gonna get it-Don Rickles style. He had a real mouth on him, and he was unapologetic about it. To his family, he was a trusted advisor and our hero, who put the needs of others before his own. He is remembered as a great role model who was intentional in creating great memories and traditions. With his wife, he was a Key West regular, dive bar aficionado and guitar strumming romantic. Together they dabbled in interior decorating, landscape architecture and epic party planning. He was a real renaissance man who often declared himself to be "a lover, not a fighter." As a life-long Catholic he demanded there be no mass or wake, and that instead, we must plan a memorial party with an open bar and a good time. So that's what he's getting.
The Facts:
Castro is survived by his wife, Robin; his children Elizabeth, David and Robert and step-son David and their spouses Traci, Maggie and Barb; sisters and their husbands Carol & Carl Gebuhr and Diane & Garrett Walker; and 11 grandchildren: Sarah, Luci, Lily, Samantha, Allison, Katie, London, Elle, Natalie, Dalila and Collin; and cousin Dan Strapon and wife Shelley. He was the son of Matilda and Orlando Castro. Castro graduated from Loyola Academy in 1962 and St. Ambrose College in 1966. He was a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating more than 20 Country Pantry/Kwik Pantry gas stations/convenience stores from 1977 to 2004 in Northern Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019