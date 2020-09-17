Richard Oppenheimer passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in his home in Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by his wife Betty; his children, Todd and Erin Oppenheimer, Terry Oppenheimer, and Bethany and Jordon Hess. Richard was the loving brother of Judy and Bill Siskel, and Jim Oppenheimer. Richard was among the foundational members of the entertainment packaging industry and went on to become the president of A.G.I. Packaging. Richard loved his family, his children, his six grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. Richard's parents Robert and Ruth raised a wonderful and successful son who will be missed by so many. God Bless Him.





