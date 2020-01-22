Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Isaac Jogues Church
306 W. 4th St.
Hinsdale, IL
Graveside service
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Hillside, IL
Honorable Richard P. Doria, (Ret), five term Sheriff of DuPage County from 1977 to 1997, WWII Marine Corp Combat Veteran, passed away in the embrace of his family during the early evening of January 17, 2020. He leaves in deep mourning his loving and beloved wife of 31 years, Judge MaryEllen Provenzale (Ret), DuPage County, Il. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nicholas and Rose Dispensa, his parents, Mary Dispensa and Romeo Doria, brother Frederick Doria, and his wife of 36 years, Louise Dewing. He is survived by his children, Richard P. Doria, Jr (AZ), MaryRose Russell (Donald and son Daniel J.), OH. For 31 years he has been the much loved step-father of Donald J. Jr., (Danielle), James P., John G. (Jacquelyn), and Patrick (Carrie) Provenzale and the adored and devoted" Grandpa" of Rachel, Conor, Megan, Lucy, Olivia, John, James, Hanora and Patrick Kirby Provenzale. Visitation Friday, Jan. 24th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Il., 2:30p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, Jan. 25th, at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W. 4th St., Hinsdale, Il, followed by graveside service and burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Il. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to memorialize his life are encouraged to contact The to become mentors for the disabled children or the disabled veterans organization of their choice, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago. Slainte, love; Rest in Peace.

www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
