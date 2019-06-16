|
Elgin , Richard P. Richard P. Elgin; Loving son of the late Peter and Julia; Dear brother of the late Dorothy Elgin Zabilka; Dear cousin of many. Longtime employee of IBM. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info call 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019