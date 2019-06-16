Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Elgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Elgin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard P. Elgin Obituary
Elgin , Richard P. Richard P. Elgin; Loving son of the late Peter and Julia; Dear brother of the late Dorothy Elgin Zabilka; Dear cousin of many. Longtime employee of IBM. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info call 773-889-1700.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now