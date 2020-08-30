1/1
Richard P. Hamlin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. Hamlin, 88, passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Chicago in 1932 to Peter Hamlin and Edna (Newberg) Hamlin. A long-time resident of Northfield, IL, and Kenosha, WI.

After graduating from Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva, WI, Richard earned a BS in Engineering from Purdue University in 1954 and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg in 1958. He served in the Army from 1954-1956. He was an investment advisor for 43 years starting with Blunt, Ellis & Simmons and retiring from Raymond James Financial in 2014.

He was a supporter of Purdue University, Northwestern University, The National Cathedral and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Milwaukee. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, Phi Tau Sigma honor society, and Brighton Dale Golf Club. His generosity has been widespread for more than 50 years.

A devoted son, husband and father, Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Jane, his daughter Diane, son Peter and daughter-in-law Cathy, son David, and daughter Andrea.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved