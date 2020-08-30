Richard P. Hamlin, 88, passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Chicago in 1932 to Peter Hamlin and Edna (Newberg) Hamlin. A long-time resident of Northfield, IL, and Kenosha, WI.



After graduating from Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva, WI, Richard earned a BS in Engineering from Purdue University in 1954 and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg in 1958. He served in the Army from 1954-1956. He was an investment advisor for 43 years starting with Blunt, Ellis & Simmons and retiring from Raymond James Financial in 2014.



He was a supporter of Purdue University, Northwestern University, The National Cathedral and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Milwaukee. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, Phi Tau Sigma honor society, and Brighton Dale Golf Club. His generosity has been widespread for more than 50 years.



A devoted son, husband and father, Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Jane, his daughter Diane, son Peter and daughter-in-law Cathy, son David, and daughter Andrea.





