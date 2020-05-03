Richard P. Hefferan
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Hefferan, 86, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Park Ridge IL. Dick was married for 60 years to the love of his life Margaret "Marge" (nee Caldwell) Hefferan. He is also survived by his three sons John (Patricia) Hefferan; Patrick (Inez) Hefferan; Michael (Kristen) Hefferan; grandchildren Brian, Valerie, John, Hannah, Ella and Kayla. He was preceded in death by his parents Phelim and Bessie Hefferan; daughter Sally Hefferan; and two brothers, Reverend John Hefferan and William Hefferan.

He was born in Chicago on December 16, 1933. He was a long-term resident of Park Ridge and a member of St. Paul of the Cross Church. He attended Quigley Preparatory High School (ora et labora), Loyola University and Loyola Law School. Dick was a former attorney at Allied Van Lines and the Alliance of American Insurers. He volunteered his time as a member on the Park Ridge Police and Fire Commissioners board and coaching his sons in basketball.

Dick had many passions, he loved spending time with his family; taking his boys out on the water, playing guitar, and he spent many beautiful days on the golf course with his wife, brother, friends and sons.

Thank you to his wonderful caregiver, Anna Njuguna, for her several years of loving care to Dick.

Private funeral services will be held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home in Park Ridge with interment following at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Due to the pandemic, a future celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to charity of your choice. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved