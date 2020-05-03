Richard "Dick" Hefferan, 86, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Park Ridge IL. Dick was married for 60 years to the love of his life Margaret "Marge" (nee Caldwell) Hefferan. He is also survived by his three sons John (Patricia) Hefferan; Patrick (Inez) Hefferan; Michael (Kristen) Hefferan; grandchildren Brian, Valerie, John, Hannah, Ella and Kayla. He was preceded in death by his parents Phelim and Bessie Hefferan; daughter Sally Hefferan; and two brothers, Reverend John Hefferan and William Hefferan.
He was born in Chicago on December 16, 1933. He was a long-term resident of Park Ridge and a member of St. Paul of the Cross Church. He attended Quigley Preparatory High School (ora et labora), Loyola University and Loyola Law School. Dick was a former attorney at Allied Van Lines and the Alliance of American Insurers. He volunteered his time as a member on the Park Ridge Police and Fire Commissioners board and coaching his sons in basketball.
Dick had many passions, he loved spending time with his family; taking his boys out on the water, playing guitar, and he spent many beautiful days on the golf course with his wife, brother, friends and sons.
Thank you to his wonderful caregiver, Anna Njuguna, for her several years of loving care to Dick.
Private funeral services will be held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home in Park Ridge with interment following at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Due to the pandemic, a future celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to charity of your choice. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.