Richard "Dick" P. Schultz, age 91 of St. Charles, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born to John and Ella Schultz in Jefferson, WI, the youngest of eight children. He was a WWII Navy veteran, serving his country in the Pacific Theater. Dick flew for United Airlines for 32 years.
He is survived by his wife Frances, son David Schultz, daughters; Elise Will, Ruthie (Chris) Leyba, and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020