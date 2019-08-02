Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
Richard P. VanDuyne Obituary
Professor Richard P. Van Duyne passed away on Sunday, July 28 2019, after a courageous struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Professor Van Duyne was the Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, and made many groundbreaking discoveries in the areas of physical and analytical chemistry. He was renowned for his discovery and application of surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), and won numerous awards throughout his career, as well as membership in the National Academy of Sciences. In addition to Professor Van Duyne's broad range of fundamental experimental and theoretical scientific breakthroughs, his discoveries were applied to a number of key medical and art conservancy applications. He was a remarkable teacher and mentor to many students and researchers while at Northwestern, and his legacy includes many academics and researchers that now work at some of the most prestigious universities and institutions throughout the world. Professor Van Duyne was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed, by his wife, Jerilyn Elise Miripol, as well as by his brothers, Peter Van Duyne, and Jim Van Duyne, and their families. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. with a celebration of Professor Van Duyne's life starting at 3:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Interment private, Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Libertyville, Illinois. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
