Dick Pabst, of Willowbrook, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. Beloved husband of the late Mary; loving father of Doug. Dear brother of Dennis, Greg, and Katharin Pabst. Fond brother-in-law of Jo Koster and beloved companion of Oliver. A graduate of Loyola College of Baltimore in Business, Dick served as a Captain in the United States Army where he met his wife, Mary. He continued his education receiving a Masters of Business Administration from the Loyola College of Baltimore. Dick spent his career in healthcare administration. In retirement, he spent his time in various volunteer organizations, including Ignatian Volunteer Corps. He was a longtime member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Hinsdale. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22nd, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL 60527. Friends will meet Friday, October 23rd at St. Isaac Jogues Church, Fourth and Clay Streets, Hinsdale, IL 60521 for a 10:00 am funeral mass. Interment will follow at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to www.cryforhelprescue.com
or https://55257.thankyou4caring.org/
. For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com
or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com