|
|
Brother Richard Paszkiet, 77, died on March 23, 2020, in Willowbrook, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 60 years, he was born in Chicago, son of Casimir V. and Mary (nee Fuss) Paszkiet. He graduated from St. Patrick HS in Chicago and earned a BA from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, and a MA from Stanford University. In 1960 he joined Brothers novitiate in Glencoe, MO, pronounced his first vows the following year and his final vows in 1967. Brother Richard taught in schools in Chicago, Addison, and Lombard, IL, and in Muskegon and Harper Woods, MI. He retired in 2009 to the Brother Community in Westmont and recently lived at Chateau Nursing Center. Survivors include his cousins Janice Ovist, Frances Murray, and Jerry Paszkiet and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. A memorial mass will be announced later. Interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL, in the family plot. Memorials may be made to the Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7605 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020