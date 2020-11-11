1/1
Richard Paul Eichin
1937 - 2020
October 30, 2020, Richard Paul Eichin, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 82. Born November 12, 1937 in Chicago to Harry and Alice (Davis). He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and son, Eric Richard. He is survived by his wife Betty; his son Mike (Barbara); three grandchildren: Jonathan, Daniel, and Elizabeth; a sister, Virginia Jacobson; two nephews; two great nieces; and two cousins. A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane, Glen Ellyn. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/SouthminsterGlenEllyn, or viewable at www.southminsterpc.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 433 S. Carlton Ave, Wheaton, IL 60187.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/SouthminsterGlenEllyn, or viewable at www.southminsterpc.org .
