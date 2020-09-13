Chicago, Illinois and Santa Fe, New Mexico
Richard Paul Taub, 83, Professor Emeritus of the University of Chicago, sociologist of urban, rural, and community economic development, died peacefully on August 19, 2020 at his home in Santa Fe.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 16, 1937, he attended high school in Great Neck, NY and earned his BA at the University of Michigan, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Michigan Daily. He earned both his MA in 1962 and PhD in 1966 at Harvard University, with a dissertation and first book based on fieldwork conducted in India on bureaucratic and organizational change taking place during the period of modernization of the Indian state of Orissa (now Odisha). Working together with his first wife, Doris Leventhal Taub, Richard continued to do field research in India during the 1960s and 1970s, resulting in their co-authored book on entrepreneurs and small businesses.
He began his academic career at Brown University before moving to the University of Chicago in 1969, where he taught until 2016 across a range of departments and programs, including Sociology, Comparative Human Development, and Public Policy. Over a 50-year career at the University, he expanded his research to urban sociology in Chicago, eventually becoming a leading proponent of immersive sociology fieldwork in the city in which he lived and worked, which resulted in multiple publications exploring the factors that lead to the maintenance, decline, and reinvigoration of communities. For many years he studied the community impact of the South Shore Bank in Chicago, culminating in the publication of Community Capitalism. When the bank was invited by then-Governor Bill Clinton and the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation to create the country's first rural community development bank in Arkansas, he extended his research to that state, published as Doing Development in Arkansas.
Richard inspired generations of students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, serving as a valued mentor, dedicated advisor, and strong champion of promoting greater racial and ethnic diversity in all parts of the academic world. He was committed, both inside and outside of academia, to seeking real-world policy solutions to the challenges facing underserved communities.
A long-term observer of Chicago neighborhoods, he also engaged in community service, including as President of the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Development Association, Board Member of the South Shore Bank, Chair of St. Thomas the Apostle School Board, and Board Member of the Seminary Cooperative Bookstore.
After their joint retirement from the University of Chicago in 2016, Richard and his second wife Betty moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Despite leaving Chicago, they retained strong ties to friends, cultural and civic organizations, and to many of the UChicago programs Richard had nurtured and led.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Doris L. Taub, and his brother, David S. Taub. He is survived by his wife Betty Farrell; children Neela (and partner Vanessa S.C. Prell) and Zach (and wife Nachi Iijima-Taub); grandsons Noah and Elijah; and a large extended family who deeply feel his loss.
Richard Taub's legacy lives on in family, friends, colleagues, former students, and communities in both Chicago and Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Crossroads Fund (https://crossroadsfund.org/donate
) in Chicago or to the American Civil Liberties Union (https://www.aclu.org/give/ways-to-give
).