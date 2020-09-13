Professor Richard Taub served on my doctoral dissertation committee at The University of Chicago, and I was far the better for it. Always personable and kind, he offered thoughtful advice on my research and helped guide me through my dissertation defense on a day when I was extremely nervous. His dedication to the trifecta of teaching, research, and service made him a stellar faculty member and a great example to all of us who aspired to follow in his footsteps. Committed to his craft, Dr. Taub always wanted meaningful discussions about society and public policy to guide present and future leaders in our country. Sometime in the early 1980s, I asked him to serve as a discussant on a graduate student panel for the Institute for Social Science Research, and he was more than willing to provide thoughtful comments and constructive criticism on the various students’ papers. The panel happened to deal with matters of identity: the way we view ourselves and the lens through which others see us. I will always remember something he said on that day: how, being Jewish, he transitioned from being a member of a discriminated minority to a privileged white man within his lifetime. “I’m the same person, but the society around me has changed [its perspective].” Dr. Taub was an educator who will be sadly missed by those who knew him, studied with him, and worked with him.

Julia W. Rath

Student