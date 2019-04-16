|
PRESKILL, Richard, beloved husband of the late Charlotte Preskill for 70 years; loving father of James, Sue (William) Kanter and Barb Preskill; proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of two. He was a man of great integrity and generosity. Donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407, www.trustbridge.com or to a . Chapel Service Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Arrangements by Alexander-Levitt Funeral Home (954) 721-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019